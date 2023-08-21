The Eloquent Page (copy)

Summer Sounds Concert

When: 4-8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21

Where: Lincoln Park, Enosburg

Details: Last concert of the summer series! Listen to Carol Ann Jones & The Superchargers and check out the farmers market and food trucks. 

Yoga Series

When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22

Where: Soule House & Carriage Barn

Details: Come join Molly for Yoga in the Carriage Barn every Tuesday night. This series will continue through mid- to late-September. All levels welcome. $10/class. Cash, check or Venmo.

DIY Paper Bag Books

When:  3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23

Where: Fairfax Community Library, 75 Hunt Street

Details: Create your own little book out of a paper bag. Materials will be provided but please email libraryfairfax@gmail.com or call 802-849-2420 to register.

Swanton’s PTO Annual Back to School BBQ

When: 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23

Where: Swanton School, 24 Fourth Street

Details: Come to the back to school BBQ at the playground and catch up with friends, classmates and staff while enjoying free food, drinks and fun activities, including a 18 hole mini golf course.

Mystery Book Club Meeting

When: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23

Where: The Eloquent Page

Details: ​​Join to discuss the first pick - “Department of Rare Books and Special Collections” by Eva Jurczyk. Enjoy refreshments, and a gift for the first fifteen members.

Rummage and Bake Sale

When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24-Saturday, Aug.26

Where: St. Mary’s Parish Center, St. Albans

Details: Donated items may be dropped off from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. from August 21- 23 for this rummage and bake sale in St. Albans, which is sponsored by the Franklin County Senior Center.

Cornbread and Corn Chowder Cooking Class

When: 2-3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24

Where: Abenaki Nation of Missisqoui Tribal Offices, 100 Grand Ave.

Details: Celebrate the harvest with a heart healthy cooking class. Register in advance by calling Miranda Henry at 802-255-5575 or emailing her at mhenry@notchvt.org

14th Annual Noir Film Festival 

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24 

Where: St. Albans Free Library, 10 Maiden Lane

Details: This recurring event will be held each Thursday in August (and one Friday) with film noir door prizes at each event. The Thursday movies are an "after-hours" event - please arrive before 6 p.m. Free, including popcorn, cocoa and tea. The movie titles can be found on the library’s website, or by calling at 802-524-1507.

Sunset Paddle

When: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24

Where: Brownway River Access, 413 Missisquoi St, Enosburg

Details: Explore the Missisquoi River with the Enosburgh Conservation Commission. 

Looking Ahead:

Dave Keller Solo

When: 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3

Where: The Bakersfield Country Club

Buddy Walk for Down Syndrome

When: 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17

Where: Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center, St. Albans

Afterglow

When: 1-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23

Where: Hard’Ack Hill, St. Albans

14th Star Octoberfest

When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30

Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation