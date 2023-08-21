Summer Sounds Concert
When: 4-8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21
Where: Lincoln Park, Enosburg
Details: Last concert of the summer series! Listen to Carol Ann Jones & The Superchargers and check out the farmers market and food trucks.
Yoga Series
When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22
Where: Soule House & Carriage Barn
Details: Come join Molly for Yoga in the Carriage Barn every Tuesday night. This series will continue through mid- to late-September. All levels welcome. $10/class. Cash, check or Venmo.
DIY Paper Bag Books
When: 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23
Where: Fairfax Community Library, 75 Hunt Street
Details: Create your own little book out of a paper bag. Materials will be provided but please email libraryfairfax@gmail.com or call 802-849-2420 to register.
Swanton’s PTO Annual Back to School BBQ
When: 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23
Where: Swanton School, 24 Fourth Street
Details: Come to the back to school BBQ at the playground and catch up with friends, classmates and staff while enjoying free food, drinks and fun activities, including a 18 hole mini golf course.
Mystery Book Club Meeting
When: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23
Where: The Eloquent Page
Details: Join to discuss the first pick - “Department of Rare Books and Special Collections” by Eva Jurczyk. Enjoy refreshments, and a gift for the first fifteen members.
Rummage and Bake Sale
When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24-Saturday, Aug.26
Where: St. Mary’s Parish Center, St. Albans
Details: Donated items may be dropped off from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. from August 21- 23 for this rummage and bake sale in St. Albans, which is sponsored by the Franklin County Senior Center.
Cornbread and Corn Chowder Cooking Class
When: 2-3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24
Where: Abenaki Nation of Missisqoui Tribal Offices, 100 Grand Ave.
Details: Celebrate the harvest with a heart healthy cooking class. Register in advance by calling Miranda Henry at 802-255-5575 or emailing her at mhenry@notchvt.org
14th Annual Noir Film Festival
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24
Where: St. Albans Free Library, 10 Maiden Lane
Details: This recurring event will be held each Thursday in August (and one Friday) with film noir door prizes at each event. The Thursday movies are an "after-hours" event - please arrive before 6 p.m. Free, including popcorn, cocoa and tea. The movie titles can be found on the library’s website, or by calling at 802-524-1507.
Sunset Paddle
When: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24
Where: Brownway River Access, 413 Missisquoi St, Enosburg
Details: Explore the Missisquoi River with the Enosburgh Conservation Commission.
Looking Ahead:
Dave Keller Solo
When: 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3
Where: The Bakersfield Country Club
Buddy Walk for Down Syndrome
When: 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17
Where: Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center, St. Albans
Afterglow
When: 1-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23
Where: Hard’Ack Hill, St. Albans
14th Star Octoberfest
When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans
