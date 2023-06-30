This weekend:
Self Care and Stress Reduction in Caregiving
When: 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, June 30
Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, 164 Park Street, Fairfield
Details: Lisa McCrillis from the Howard Center will give an introduction on Self Care and why it’s important not just for those who receive care but those who provide it. Signs of caregiver burnout and how to ask for help will be discussed. Call (802) 827-3945 or email the library at bnmllibrarian@gmail.com to register.
Yoga & Clip
When: 6 p.m. Friday, June 30
Where: Heart & Soil Farm, 778 Hill Road, Fairfield
Details: Come for a unique yoga and flower experience on the farm. Begin the night by cutting and arranging flowers and then transition into yoga led by local instructor, Nicole LoPresti. Fee: $40 per person.
Party in the Park
When: 6 p.m. Friday, June 30
Where: Fairfax Recreation Park
Details: Check out Party in the Park, Fairfax's annual 4th of July celebration. Live music and food trucks. Fireworks will go off at about 9:45 p.m.
Northwest Vermont Farmers Market
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 1 to Saturday, Oct. 28
Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans
Details: Crafts, local food and live music await those who attend this weekly farmers market at Taylor Park.
A Retrospective Landscape
When: Noon-4 p.m. Saturday, July 1
Where: Montgomery Center for the Arts
Details: Michael Domina is a well-known and influential Vermont artist. The MCA has partnered with his Red Barn Studio to present a retrospective of his work. Proceeds of sales are being gifted to the MCA.
Pastoral Anniversary of Pastor Jason McConnell Event
When: 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1
Where: The Abbey, 6212 VT Route 105, Enosburg Falls
Details: Celebrate 20 years of the McConnell family in the Franklin community with this open house that includes light appetizers. All are welcome.
Deck Full of Dead
When: 3 p.m. Sunday, July 2
Where: Snow Shoe Lodge and Pub, Montgomery
Details: Sheila, Andy, Kevin and Seth bring a Deck Full of Dead for a special Sunday afternoon Dead Sessions Lite show on the outdoor stage at the Snowshoe.
The Great Race
When: 9 a.m. Sunday, July 2
Where: St. Albans Bay Park
Details: Join the 43rd annual triathlon – run, bike and canoe. Sign up at https://runsignup.com/Race/VT/SaintAlbansBay/TheGreatRaceTriathlon.
Looking ahead:
Summer Concert in the Park
When: 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 4
Where: Lincoln Park, Enosburg
Details: The Enosburg Town Band will perform. Enjoy popcorn, ice cream and a craft table from the Enosburgh Public Library.
Red Cross Blood Drive
When: Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday, July 5
Where: The Depot, St. Albans City
Details: Call 1-800-REDCROSS (733-2767) to schedule an appointment or visit www.redcrossblood.org.
