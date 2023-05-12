This Weekend:
Chicken and Biscuits Supper
When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, May 12
Where: Highgate Methodist Church Community Center, 3227 Vt. Route 78
Details: Enjoy a meal of chicken, biscuits, stuffing, cranberry sauce, glazed carrots and brownies. Cost is $12 per person and reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made by calling 802-868-4921.
Open House Operation Mayday
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 13
Where: Alburgh Volunteer Fire Department, 60 Firehouse Road
Details: Stop by the Alburgh fire station for a statewide open house. There will be a bouncy house donated from the Vermont bake house and hot dogs and burgers will be served. Come see the trucks, try out a fire hose and put on some gear! This is a great opportunity if you are looking to become a member and help your community or looking to have fun with the family.
Northwest Farmers Market
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 13-Saturday, Oct. 28
Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans
Details: Crafts, local food and live music await those who attend this weekly farmers market at Taylor Park
Yoga & Beer
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13
Where: Kraemer & Kin, Alburgh
Details: Powerful and deliberate, slow flow yoga offers something for all levels of yoga practitioners. This is a great way to celebrate mom for Mother's Day weekend. Admission is $20 and includes a yoga class instructed by Majken Tranby and a Kraemer & Kin craft beer or an artisan mimosa post-class. Sign up at: moodrayogavt.com/class-schedule/
Orphan Train Presentation
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13
Where: Franklin Town Hall
Details: Dan Bean will share a presentation on the “orphan trains” that brought dozens of orphans to Franklin County in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Bean himself is a descendent of an orphan who came to Enosburg.
Franklin County Senior Center Calcutta Fundraiser
When: 4-10 p.m. Saturday, May 13
Where: St. Albans American Legion, St. Albans
Details: The $125 ticket includes dinner for two, and a chance to win the grand prize of $3,000. The event will also feature dancing with live music by Bad Horsey.
Kingman Fest
When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, May 13
Where: Kingman Street, St. Albans
Details: The Queen tribute concert starts at 7:30 p.m. and proceeds will benefit St. Albans For the Future’s efforts to revitalize the St. Albans community. There will also be food and drink for sale and a showcase of Kingman Street businesses.
Tony Strong
When: 7-11 p.m. Saturday, May 13
Where: Dairy Center Restaurant, Enosburg
Details: Help Tony Dupra in his fight against Kidney Cancer by attending a fundraiser which will include a DJ, appetizers, a silent auction and more. Cover charge is $25 per person and $40 per couple.
Looking Ahead:
Patriotic Paint Night
When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 18
Where: Swanton VFW 778
Sports Car USA Showcase
When: 5-8 p.m. Friday, May 19
Where: Handy’s Downtown, St. Albans
Circle of Security
When: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 20
Where: First Congregational Church
Farmer’s Market & Craft Fair
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 27
Where: 38 Waterville Mountain Road, Bakersfield
