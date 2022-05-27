The holiday weekend signals the end of spring mud season and the start of summer hiking. Trails around the state are now open, and the warming weather is perfect for enjoying Vermont's landscape.
The Green Mountain Club (GMC) estimates that 200,000 people visit the Long Trail System each year. As official protectors and maintainers of the Long Trail, the 112-year-old GMC is the premier Vermont hiking organization.
“We’re excited to see folks out on the trail as we continue with another productive trail season,” said Keegan Tierney, GMC Director of Field Programs.
Between the Long Trail, its side trails, the Appalachian Trail in Vermont, and trails in the Northeast Kingdom, GMC manages more than 500 miles of hiking opportunities.
This is a wonderful time of year to get outside and enjoy a favorite hike or explore a new trail. Trail conditions may vary with the earlier arrival of summer temperatures; be prepared for snow at higher elevations and if you encounter plentiful mud be prepared to turn around and give the trail a little more time to dry out.
GMC urges hikers to plan with special early season tips:
Let someone know where you’ll be hiking and when you plan to return.
Pack warmer layers and traction for mountain tops, as summits may still have snow and Vermont’s weather can change quickly.
Prepare to walk straight through mud and puddles to avoid damaging the surrounding vegetation; waterproof boots are a great start.
GMC has a busy season of trail work planned, so please use caution around active work areas, including Camel’s Hump and Stratton Pond.
Carry a map and know which trailhead you need to return to. Cell phone reception is spotty on many trails.
Pack out your trash, food, dog waste, and gear to help protect Vermont’s special places.
Have a backup plan when parking lots are full. Taking the trail less traveled is less impactful to the trail environment and offers new views for trail users. Check Trail Finder for nearby hikes.
Hikers can connect with GMC from anywhere by calling, emailing, or messaging us on social media for timely, personalized hiking advice.
Hikers can also stop by the Marvin B. Gameroff Hiker Information Center on Route 100 in Waterbury Center, or the volunteer-run Barnes Camp Visitor Center in Stowe, staffed Friday-Monday, for in-person advice.
