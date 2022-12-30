New Year’s Eve Storytime
When: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Where: The Eloquent Page, St. Albans
Details: Join Ernie the Traveling Storyteller for a New Year’s-themed storytime.
“Blue” New Year’s Eve at The Clothier
When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Where: The Clothier, St. Albans
Details: Ring in the new year with a wintry, blue-themed bash from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. No cover charge. Drinks and music from Jimmy Branca and Matt Merback all night long.
Last Night Fireworks
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans
Details: These fireworks will be hosted by the city of St. Albans which will also be hosting other New Year’s events.
New Year’s Ugly Sweater Party
When: 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Where: Mokah’s Restaurant and Pub, 14 Province Street, Richford
Details: Dress in your ugliest sweater and party with DJ James. There will be prizes for the best sweaters and random giveaways. Admission is $5 and ID’s will be checked at the door.
New Year’s Party
When: 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Where: St. Albans Elks Lodge #1566
Details: Bad Horsey will perform at this public event.
New Year's Eve at The Abbey
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Where: The Abbey Restaurant, Sheldon
Details: Enjoy this free party until 1 a.m. in The Abbey's farm room. Super Sounds DJ will keep you on the dance floor, and desserts and a toast will be served at midnight.
New Year’s Eve with Cozy
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
Details: $10 cover charge for this age 21+ party with live music from Cozy, a St. Albans-based funk group.
Looking Ahead:
2023 Tuesday Trivia
When: 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3
Where: Nelly’s Pub and Grill, 51 Federal Street, St. Albans
Sourdough Cinnamon Roll Class
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7
Where: Heart & Soil Farm, 778 Hill Road, Fairfield
Blues Jam with Nobby Reed
When: 7-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11
Where: Twiggs – An American Gastropub, 28 North Main Street, St. Albans
Saturday Craft Kits
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14
Where: Swanton Public Library, 1 1st Street, Swanton
