Vermont Civilian Conservation Camps: History, Memories and Legacy
When: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18
Where: Saint Albans Museum
Details: Join author and historian Marty Podskoch in the Bliss Room or on Zoom for a presentation on the history of the Vermont Civilian Conservation Corps camps. The CCC began in 1933, under President Roosevelt’s “New Deal” to relieve the poverty and unemployment of the Great Depression. CCC camps were set up in many Vermont towns, state parks and forests. Workers built trails, roads, campsites and dams, stocked fish, built and maintained fire tower observer’s cabins and telephone lines, fought fires, and planted millions of trees. Join on Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82056454624...
Outdoor Zumba
When: 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19
Where: Enosburg Recreation Fields (Basketball Court)
Details: Join instructor Jan Sweet for a free Outdoor Zumba class. All levels of Zumba experience are welcome. Bring a water bottle and towel. Registration is required. Go to: http://enosburghvt.myrec.com
Northwest Vermont Farmers Market
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 to Saturday, Oct. 28
Where: Taylor Park
Details: Crafts, local food and live music await those who attend this weekly farmers market at Taylor Park.
2nd Annual Just Send It 5K Trail Run
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19
Where: Hard’Ack Recreation Area
Details: Walk, jog, or run the mapped out 5K trail at Hard’ack. Prizes for the top male and top female finishers. Other fun prizes will be up for grabs for all participants. All proceeds from this event will be donated to the Afterglow Foundation.
Annual Pig Roast and Chicken Barbecue
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19
Where: 38 Waterville Mountain Road, Bakersfield
Details: Support the Lucas James Williams Memorial Fund’s activities by attending this barbecue, which will include live music from 90 Proof. Serving begins at noon and each meal is $13 per person and is available to eat-in or take-out. A silent auction, volleyball ($150/team with meal included), cornhole ($25/person with meal included) and more will also be available to attendees.
Perspectives 2023: Aaron York
When: 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19
Where: Cold Hollow Sculpture Park, Enosburg Falls
Details: A renowned Wabenaki artist and educator will consider how Wabenaki and other Indigenous art forms convey meaning beyond words and speech with tangible objects. The event is part of the sculpture park’s monthly program on amazing makers.
A Chair Affair
When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19
Where: St. Albans City Hall
Details: No entry fee, but $10 suggested donation goes to the Church Street Group. Cash bar and dessert bar. Enjoy some music, a drink and dessert as you check out the chairs up close and make any last minute online bids, bidding will close at 8 p.m. The winners of the chairs and other items will be announced at the party and must be taken.
Looking Ahead:
Mystery Book Club Meeting
When: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23
Where: The Eloquent Page, St. Albans
Family Fun Day
When: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27
Where: Davis Park, Richford
Maple Regulations: Organic Certification and Food Safety
When: 4-6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28
Where: Gagne Maple, Highgate
