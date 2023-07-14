Classic Movie Matinee
When: 1 p.m. Friday, July 14
Where: St. Albans Free Library, 11 Maiden Lane
Details: Margaret Sullavan, Herbert Marshall and Frank Morgan star in this delightful romantic comedy from 1935. The Friday movie is an after-hours event - please arrive before 6 pm. Free, including popcorn, cocoa and tea! The movie title can be found on the library website, or by calling 524-1507.
Take Out Chicken BBQ
When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, July 14
Where: Highgate Methodist Community Center, 3227 VT Route 78
Details: A chicken barbecue dinner with potato salad, baked beans, dinner roll, and watermelon for dessert. Cost is $12 per person and reservations are strongly encouraged. Call 802-868-4921 to reserve.
Movie Night in the Park
When: 7 p.m. Friday, July 14
Where: Lincoln Park, Enosburg
Details: A great event for the whole family. Bring your blankets or chairs and enjoy a family-friendly movie under the stars. Lawn games will be set up to play prior to the start of the movie at 8 p.m. Free snacks and bottled water.
Northwest Vermont Farmers Market
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 15 to Saturday, Oct. 28
Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans
Details: Crafts, local food and live music await those who attend this weekly farmers market at Taylor Park.
Klassic Car Show
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 15
Where: Taylor Park
Details: Classic and antique vehicle show which is a fundraiser for St. Albans City Fire Association. Donation $20 to park vehicle in show. Free for all spectators. T-shirts, raffles, games and a fireman BBQ. Rain date of Sunday, July 16.
Open Mic Coffee House
When: 5-7 p.m. Saturday, July 15
Where: First Congregational Church
Details: Time to pull out those cowboy boots, ten-gallon hats and big belt buckles because the theme is “The Spirit of the West!” Music, spoken word, storytelling and skits are welcome. Come to perform or just to listen. Enjoy snacks and soft drinks. Call Greg Beeman for more details: 802-324-0308.
Sunday Market on the Green
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, July 16
Where: Swanton Village Green
Details: Check out this open air marketplace hosted by Swanton Recreation, with the support of its staff and volunteers, sponsors. Find a variety of locally handcrafted and homegrown items. Food trucks and live music too.
