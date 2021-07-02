Here are a few things you can do this weekend in and around Franklin County:
Friday, July 2
Nobby Reed Trio at Rick's Grill
When: 5:30 p.m.–8 p.m.
Details: Nobby Reed Trio will be playing rock tunes at Rick's Grill in Colchester. Come and grab some chicken tenders or a hamburger and listen to some music.
Saturday, July 3
Saint Albans Bay Day
When: 2 p.m.-10 p.m.
Details: Saint Albans Bay Day at Bay Park is back July 3 this year after being cancelled last year due to pandemic restrictions. The full day event will begin with the annual Great Race Triathlon and continues throughout the rest of the day with live music, food and even a volleyball tournament.
Julia Parent at Snow Farms Vineyard
When: 1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Details: Come to Snow Farms Vineyard in South Hero and stay for some fresh local music from singer songwriter Julia Parent. You can support the musician by donating if you like what you hear.
Sunday, July 4
The Fairfax Fourth of July Parade and Party
When: 1 p.m.-10 p.m.
Details: The parade through town will start at 1 p.m. At 7 p.m. there will be food vendors and family friendly activities before the fireworks at 9 p.m.
The Cobras at North Hero Marina
When: 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Details: The Cobras will be playing at North Hero Marina to celebrate Independence Day. Listen to the rock and roll band and celebrate local music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.