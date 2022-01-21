This Weekend:
Mechanical Bull Rides
When: 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
Details: Have some fun and test your strength at the Depot during this fun game of endurance.
Book Signing-Sara R. Stewart
When: 11 a.m.m-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22
Where: The Eloquent Page, St. Albans
Details: Sara R. Stewart will be signing and discussing her newest romance release ‘Bound By Pride’. Come buy a book or say hi to the author.
Pin Making
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22
Where: Fairfax Community Library, Fairfax
Details: There is no need to sign up in advance for this event where all pin-making materials will be provided.
Chili Fundraiser
When: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22
Where: Enosburg American Legion Post #42
Details: Warm up with a dine-in or take-out chili dinner from the American Legion Post. Meals are $10 per person. Kids age 8 and under eat free.
Blue Heron
When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans
Details: With music ranging from blues to pop, this St. Albans duo is sure to be enjoyable alongside food and drinks.
Looking Ahead:
Bad Horsey
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
Lovin’ Lattes and Sweets
When: 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12
Where: Bees on Broadway, Swanton
Spark Joy!
When: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29
Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, Fairfield
Mental Health Advocacy Day
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31
Where: Zoom, check National Association of Mental Illnesses (NAMI) Vermont website
