Concert Stock

This Weekend:

Mechanical Bull Rides

When: 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

Details: Have some fun and test your strength at the Depot during this fun game of endurance.

Book Signing-Sara R. Stewart

When: 11 a.m.m-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22

Where: The Eloquent Page, St. Albans

Details: Sara R. Stewart will be signing and discussing her newest romance release ‘Bound By Pride’. Come buy a book or say hi to the author.

Pin Making

When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22

Where: Fairfax Community Library, Fairfax

Details: There is no need to sign up in advance for this event where all pin-making materials will be provided.

Chili Fundraiser

When: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22

Where: Enosburg American Legion Post #42

Details: Warm up with a dine-in or take-out chili dinner from the American Legion Post. Meals are $10 per person. Kids age 8 and under eat free.

Blue Heron

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22

Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans

Details: With music ranging from blues to pop, this St. Albans duo is sure to be enjoyable alongside food and drinks.

Looking Ahead:

Bad Horsey

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

Lovin’ Lattes and Sweets

When: 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12

Where: Bees on Broadway, Swanton

Spark Joy!

When: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29

Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, Fairfield

Mental Health Advocacy Day

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31

Where: Zoom, check National Association of Mental Illnesses (NAMI) Vermont website

Tags

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

|

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you

Recommended for you