Pull out the costume box and pour yourself a cocktail — it’s time for the Saint Albans Museum’s inaugural murder mystery fundraiser.
Join the museum virtually at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20 for a night of intrigue and entertainment. Tickets sales will directly benefit the Saint Albans Museum, a nonprofit organization with a mission to preserve and share the history of St. Albans, Franklin County and northwestern Vermont
Here are 5 things to know before you go.
1. Tickets are $9.99, the minimum suggested donation.
Tickets include an invitation to attend via Zoom, as well as a themed dinner menu and signature cocktail recipe to make ahead of joining the game.
Tickets can be purchased by phone, via the museum’s online gift shop or Facebook page (@stamuseum).
2. The fictional murder mystery you’ll be aiming to solve will keep you on your toes.
The evening will begin with a reading of the will of Mr. Boddy, the recently deceased and quite eccentric local millionaire. When community members gather at Boddy’s secluded and glamorous estate to mourn and uncover the secrets of his mysterious death, can they identify and stop the murderer before they strike again?
3. Two types of party guests will participate in the game and help solve the mystery.
Those who purchased tickets for $9.99 will observe the game as an invited guest or staff member, and will join small virtual groups to help find the truth behind Boddy’s fate.
Some participants, who already pledged to fundraise a minimum of $200, will be part of a cast of characters with a detailed script and a digital prop. Their performance will sure be fun to watch!
4. Costumes and creativity are not required, but are encouraged.
All attendees will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win Saint Albans Museum memberships, apparel and other door prizes.
