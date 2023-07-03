This week:
Fourth of July Parade
When: noon Tuesday, July 4
Where: Main Street, Montgomery
Details: There will be a parade on Main Street at noon, after which Montgomery Fire and Rescue’s Chicken Barbecue will be held at the Recreation Center on 204 North Main Street / Route 118. There will also be ice cream, family fun and live music with The Old Man Garage band from 1-3 p.m. Parade entries are welcome, old cars, animals and anything kid friendly should meet at St. Isadore’s Church parking lot before 11:30 a.m Those with questions should call Peg at 933-8561.
Summer Concert in the Park
When: 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 4
Where: Lincoln Park, Enosburg Falls
Details: The Enosburg Town Band will perform. Enjoy popcorn, ice cream and a craft table from the Enosburgh Public Library.
Red Cross Blood Drive
When: Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday, July 5
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
Details: Call 1-800-REDCROSS (733-2767) to schedule an appointment or visit www.redcrossblood.org.
Summer Concert Series
When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 5
Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans
Details: The Nobby Reed Project takes the stage in the free Summer Concert Series in Taylor Park, brought to you by Vermont Federal Credit Union. Enjoy music as you enjoy eats from Pickles Snack Shack and craft beer and beverages from 14th Star Brewery. In the case of rain, the concert may be moved to the 14th Star Brewery at 133 No. Main St.
Summer Art & Sidewalk Sales
When: Friday, July 7 to Saturday, July 8
Where: Downtown St. Albans City
Details: Check out the annual sidewalk sales at multiple downtown small businesses on Main Street in St. Albans.
Looking ahead:
Staying Friends Memory Café
When: 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 8
Where: 331 Main Street, Enosburg
Details: This group is designed for folks experiencing mild memory loss, but older folks looking to make friends are welcome as well. Enjoy some games, music and snacks.
For more information, contact Carol Willey at grammyoxox@gmail.com.
Church Supper
When: 5-6 p.m. Saturday, July 8
Where: Georgia United Methodist Church
Details: Pulled pork and grilled chicken, baked beans, pasta salad, dinner roll. Texas sheet cake for dessert. Adults $15, children ages 4-12 $5. Reservations call (802) 893-4413.
Connor Roberts Memorial Golf Tournament
When: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 8
Where: Champlain Valley Country Club
Details: Cost is $500 per team, includes 18 holes with cart, tournament swag and prizes. More info at teeitup4connor@gmail.com.
