This week:
Vermont Garden Network Canning and Preserving Program
When: 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3
Where: Highgate Library and Community Center
Details: Join the Vermont Garden Network and their mobile classroom to learn how to make blueberry preserves. This program is free of charge and open to all, ages middle school through adults. RSVP by emailing librarian@highgatevt.org or by calling 802-868-3970.
Beginners Tai Chi Class for Older Adults
When: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays starting Oct. 4, 6
Where: Enosburg Fire Station
Details: Tai Chi is a slow, gentle exercise, a fun, joint-safe activity proven to make an impact on your daily life. The benefits of this program include increased balance and agility, upper and lower body strength, mindfulness of body movements in time and space, and stress relief techniques. The class is free and sponsored by Age Well.
Franklin County Candidate Forum on Housing and Homelessness
When: 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4
Where: St. Albans City Hall Auditorium
Details: Four organizations — Northwest Regional Planning Commission, CVOEO/Franklin Grand Isle Community Action, Cathedral Square and Champlain Housing Trust — have invited all Franklin County state legislative candidates to a forum on housing and homelessness issues.
The public is invited to attend the forum. Registration is not required, but people may RSVP and submit questions online at: https://forms.gle/59YuEhdTDTkYUuis9.
Franklin County State’s Attorney Candidate Forum
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5
Where: St. Albans City Hall Auditorium
Details: Meet John Lavoie and Zach Wright, candidates vying for Franklin County state’s attorney. Bring your questions. Snacks will be provided. The forum is sponsored by the Franklin/Grand Isle Bar Association and the Franklin/Grand Isle Domestic Violence Task Force.
Franklin County Sheriff Candidate Forum
When: 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6
Where: Northwest Access Television, Channel 1089
Details: On “For the Record,” Richard Cowperthwait will interview the candidates for Franklin County Sheriff.
Looking ahead:
Harvest Festival Sale
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8
Where: Sheldon Methodist Church Food Shelf, 52 Church St., Sheldon
Details: Frozen apple dumplings will be available for purchase. No longer at the Library Craft Sale in November. There will also be flea market items, used clothing, maple products, jams/jellies, pumpkins, plants, knitted items and lunch available.
Second Annual Community Pumpkin Labyrinth
When: noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8
Where: Swanton Recreation
Details: This mindful community event will take place in the lower level of Swanton Recreation. The pumpkin labyrinth will be available from noon-2 p.m. with additional activities, such as arts and crafts, Abenaki Circle of Courage youth drumming, games and food vendors. At 2 p.m., families are encouraged to choose a complimentary pumpkin to bring home.
Smuggs’ Annual Ski and Snowboard Sale
When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9
Where: Saint Michael’s College, Colchester
Details: The season's biggest ski and snowboard sale hosted by the Smuggler’s Notch Ski Club. Find great deals on all of the new and gently used gear. Bring items for consignment between 4:30-7 p.m. on Friday and earn cash.
