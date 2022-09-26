barn.jpg

Kurtis and Jade Rogers stand outside the old red barn that serves as the Cold Hollow Disc Golf Pro Shop.

 Ruthie Laroche

Red Cross Blood Drive

When: noon Monday, Sept. 26

Where: 14th Star Brewing Company

Details: Head to The Room at 14th Star on Monday, Sept. 26 to give blood and help save lives. Please call 1-800-REDCROSS (733-2767) to schedule an appointment or visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code FOURTEENTHSTAR

Medicare 101 Workshop

When: 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27

Where: 1 Franklin Park West, St. Albans

Details: Head to this free workshop to learn about Medicare Parts A and B and when to enroll. Part D Prescription Plans, Medicare Supplement, Advantage Plans, and more will also be discussed. Call 802-429-8302 to RSVP.

EBCA Candidate Meet & Greet

When: 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 27

Where: The Opera House at Enosburg Falls

Details: Hosted by the Enosburg Business & Community Association, this event will offer each candidate 5 minutes to introduce themselves. Light refreshments and mingling will ensue. The event will be indoor and outdoor to accommodate any concerns.

Youth Fishing Club Meetup

When: 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30

Where: Swanton Recreation

Details: Do you have a kid interested in fishing? Check out Swanton's Youth Fishing Club, open to grades 4-6. Learn to fish in the Missisquoi River. Pole, tackle and bait will be provided. Bring a water bottle; snacks will be served. Register at www.swantonrec.org.

Go Glow Disc Golf

When: 7-10:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30

Where: Cold Hollow Disc Golf, Enosburg Falls

Details: Check out this special Go Glow round ahead of the weekend’s Cold Hollow Classic hosted by Disc Golf Vermont.

Looking ahead

Catholic Daughters Fall Rummage Sale

When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday Oct. 1

Where: St. Mary’s Parish Center, Fairfield Street, St. Albans City

Details: Saturday will be bag day, a 13-gallon bag will be $3 and a 30 gallon will be $5.

Missisquoi River Basin Association 25th Anniversary Celebration

When: 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1

Where: Barn Owl Bistro & Goods, East Berkshire

Details: Join the MRBA to celebrate 25 years with a dinner by the chefs at Phoenix House, an open bar, swag bag filled with items from local artisans, live music, door prizes, silent auction and a sundae bar. Get your tickets: tinyurl.com/ybz87xpv

Fall Harvest Festival

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2

Where: Davis Park, River Street, Richford

Details: An all ages event with activities like pumpkin painting and a bouncy house and food like apple cider, wood fired pizza and mac and cheese. There will also be live music.

