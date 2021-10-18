reading book stock

This Week:

Mummy Luminaries

When: 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct 20

Where: Fairfax Library

Details: “Mummify” a candle holder by wrapping it. Ages 8+, call 802-849-2420 or email libraryfairfax@gmail.com to register.

Caregiver Support Group

When: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20

Where: 130 Fisher Pond Road, St. Albans

Details: Join this drop-in group for caregivers of children ages 6-18 to learn about parenting styles and strategies. Occurs weekly.

Blue Fox

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21

Where: Snow Shoe Lodge and Pub, Montgomery

Details: Listen to blues music at an authentic ski bar while eating a burger or mountain fries.

Storytime

When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21

Where: St. Albans Free Library

Details: Hear stories, sing songs, socialize and be creative during this traditional event for small children and their caregivers. Occurs weekly.

Book Sale

When: library hours until Oct. 23

Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, Fairfield

Details: Stock up on some well-loved treasures and new finds at this book sale. 25 cents per book and $2 for a full bag.

Looking Ahead:

The Oleo Romeos

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

Where: Meeting House on the Green, East Fairfield

Halloween Party w/ DJ

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

From the Parlor to the Polls

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov., 14

Where: First Congregational Church, St. Albans

Friends of Northern Lake Champlain Annual Meeting

When: 6:30-8:00 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18

Where: Swanton Village Complex 

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

