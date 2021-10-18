This Week:
Mummy Luminaries
When: 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct 20
Where: Fairfax Library
Details: “Mummify” a candle holder by wrapping it. Ages 8+, call 802-849-2420 or email libraryfairfax@gmail.com to register.
Caregiver Support Group
When: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20
Where: 130 Fisher Pond Road, St. Albans
Details: Join this drop-in group for caregivers of children ages 6-18 to learn about parenting styles and strategies. Occurs weekly.
Blue Fox
When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21
Where: Snow Shoe Lodge and Pub, Montgomery
Details: Listen to blues music at an authentic ski bar while eating a burger or mountain fries.
Storytime
When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21
Where: St. Albans Free Library
Details: Hear stories, sing songs, socialize and be creative during this traditional event for small children and their caregivers. Occurs weekly.
Book Sale
When: library hours until Oct. 23
Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, Fairfield
Details: Stock up on some well-loved treasures and new finds at this book sale. 25 cents per book and $2 for a full bag.
Looking Ahead:
The Oleo Romeos
When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
Where: Meeting House on the Green, East Fairfield
Halloween Party w/ DJ
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
From the Parlor to the Polls
When: 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov., 14
Where: First Congregational Church, St. Albans
Friends of Northern Lake Champlain Annual Meeting
When: 6:30-8:00 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18
Where: Swanton Village Complex
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.