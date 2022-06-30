Here are a selection of Fourth of July events happening in and around Franklin County.
Fairfax:
The town is hosting a parade for the occasion from 1-2 p.m. on Friday, July 1. The Parade will start at St. Luke’s Church in Fairfax and end at the Fairfax Recreation Park/BFA School Parking Lot.
Later at 7 p.m. There will be a free to enter event with fireworks and with music from Aaron and Alaria, Carol Ann Jones and others. There will also be food trucks such as YUM Food Truck and Palmer’s Maple.
Montgomery:
There will be a parade on Main Street at noon followed by a Chicken barbecue at the Rec center hosted by Montomgery’s Fire and Rescue Department.
There will also be ice cream and live music from The Old Man Garage band from 1-3 p.m.
Richford:
This town is hosting a parade at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 2 which will begin at Richford Junior Senior high school.
Afterwards there will be a chicken barbecue with the Richford Lions Club at the Richford Emergency Building for 12 dollars per meal.
There will also be Grab and Go Literacy Bags for children sponsored by The Children’s Literacy Foundation at Arvin A. Brown Public Library.
The Richford Lion’s Club will host fireworks in Davis Park at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9.
Milton:
Come to Bombardier Park and enjoy the grand parade at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 4. The parade will run from Herrick Ave to Bombardier Park West.
From 6-9:30 p.m. there will be food and music from DJ RobsReady and Milton Community Band at the park before fireworks at dusk.
Colchester:
The day will kick off with a parade at 10 a.m. and end with a concert at Bayside Park.
The parade will start at Colchester High School before going down Blakely Road and ending at Lavigne Road. Roads are expected to be closed for about a hour.
At Bayside Park there will be a concert from the Hitmen, a 1970’s and 1980’s party rock and roll group.
Fireworks will commence at dusk from the Bayside Softball fields. Please stay behind the safety fence for the event.
Parking for the Fireworks is available at Colchester High School, Colchester Middle School and the Mallets Bay School.
