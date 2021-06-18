Here are a few things you can do this weekend in Franklin County:
Saturday, June 19
Jeffersonville Art Jam
When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Details: This free event celebrates Northern Vermont artists and is located on the lawn of the Vision of Vermont Fine Arts Gallery in Jeffersonville. There will also be food vendors and art demonstrations. The event will happen every Saturday until July 11. In the event of poor weather the festivities will be held on Sunday the next day.
Northwest Farmers Market
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Details: This seasonal market happens every Saturday until October 31 and features local food vendors. The market is located at Taylor Park in downtown Saint Albans.
Sunday, June 20
Jeff Shelley at Blue Paddle Bistro
When: 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Details: Listen to a solo singer/guitarist while having dinner at Blue Paddle Bistro in South Hero while enjoying outdoor tent seating. While there is no cover charge, reservations are required.
Wild & Scenic Solstice!
Details: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Celebrate the longest day of the year by adventuring along the Upper Missisquoi and Trout Rivers. You can choose your own adventure or join guided activities in local parks by the water. You can go to Davis Park in Richford, Riverwalk Park in Montgomery, and Big Falls State Park in Troy. Each of these locations will have an information table where you can find out more about the Wild and Scenic Rivers, some games and DIY activities, and a guided activity
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.