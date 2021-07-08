Here are four things you can do this weekend in Franklin County.
Friday, July 9-Sunday, July 11
• St. Albans Sidewalk Sale and Art Walk
Details: Find some discounts on goods from local merchants and artists during this annual event. Walk down main street for this opportunity or visit the Farmer's market in Taylor Park happening during the same time on Saturday.
Saturday, July 10
• Meeting House on the Green Summer Concerts
When: 5 p.m.-8 p.m.
Details: This concert will feature Mango Jam which will play songs with a mixture of Zydeco jazz, NOLA-inspired Fun, reggae and similar genres. Bring your own picnic or buy some light refreshments from nearby vendors.
• Tim Brick Band at Rick's Grill
When: 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
Details: Come visit Rick's Grill in Milton and listen to some country tunes. Singer and guitarist Tim Brick will be joined by George Seymour on Pedal Steel Guitar, Scott Cornielle on bass and Gary Spaulding on drums.
• Guster at Shelburne Farms
When: 6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Details: Listen to some unusually dark pop from Guster at Shelburne Farms. $1 of each ticket will go to charity. Blankets and food are permitted while pets, glass, and outside alcohol are prohibited.
• Future Events
Sunday, July 11
Vermont Symphony Orchestra String Quartet performance
When: 3 p.m.
Details: This free performance at Snow Farm Vineyard in South Hero is part of a series of free concerts across the state. The string quartet will play a variety of American favorites including those from Antonin Dvorak and Gwyneth Walker.
Saturday, July 17
First Annual Pie Sale
When: Noon-3 p.m.
Details: The pie sale will benefit the Fletcher Historical Society and will take place at the Fletcher Grange on 122 Cambridge Road, Fletcher. Activities will include pie buying and playing cornhole. For more information please call 802-849-2267
