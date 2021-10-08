This Weekend:
Tailgate Paint n' Chow Party
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9
Where: at the art boards on Route 7 by Johns Bridge, Swanton
Details: Meet some representatives from local art organizations such as the Swanton Arts Council and the Swanton Public Art Network. There will also be bocce, corn hole and the opportunity to paint. Lawn chairs are recommended.
Annie and the Hedonists
When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9
Where: Meeting House on the Green, East Fairfield, VT
Details: Featuring interpretations of songs of female blues artists from the early twentieth century.
Cozy O’Donnell
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9
Where: The Depot, Saint Albans, VT
Details: Featuring rock/pop music with a five dollar cover charge.
Organ Recital
When: 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10
Where: First Congregational Church, Saint Albans, VT
Details: Vaughn Watson and Stephan Conrady will play original organ compositions. Admission is by donation.
Future Weekends:
Frank Santos Jr: R-Rated Hypnotist
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16
Where: The Depot, St. Albans, VT
Walk in Their Shoes
When: 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17
Where: Tim’s House, St. Albans, VT
Will Patton Ensemble
When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23
Where: Meeting House on the Green, East Fairfield, VT
The Oleo Romeos
When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
Where: Meeting House on the Green, East Fairfield, VT
Halloween Party w/DJ (21+)
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3
Where: The Depot, St. Albans, VT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.