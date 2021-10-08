Concert Stock

This Weekend:

Tailgate Paint n' Chow Party

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9

Where: at the art boards on Route 7 by Johns Bridge, Swanton

Details: Meet some representatives from local art organizations such as the Swanton Arts Council and the Swanton Public Art Network. There will also be bocce, corn hole and the opportunity to paint. Lawn chairs are recommended.

Annie and the Hedonists

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9

Where: Meeting House on the Green, East Fairfield, VT

Details: Featuring interpretations of songs of female blues artists from the early twentieth century.

Cozy O’Donnell

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9

Where: The Depot, Saint Albans, VT

Details: Featuring rock/pop music with a five dollar cover charge. 

Organ Recital

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10

Where: First Congregational Church, Saint Albans, VT

Details: Vaughn Watson and Stephan Conrady will play original organ compositions. Admission is by donation. 

Future Weekends:

Frank Santos Jr: R-Rated Hypnotist

When: 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16

Where: The Depot, St. Albans, VT

Walk in Their Shoes

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17

Where: Tim’s House, St. Albans, VT

Will Patton Ensemble

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23

Where: Meeting House on the Green, East Fairfield, VT

The Oleo Romeos

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

Where: Meeting House on the Green, East Fairfield, VT

Halloween Party w/DJ (21+)

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3

Where: The Depot, St. Albans, VT

|

