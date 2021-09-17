Here are some things you can do this weekend in and around Franklin County:
Friday, September 17:
Lloyd Tyler Band
When: 5:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m.
Where: Steamship Pier Bar and Grill, North Hero
Details: Listen to some rock while you enjoy some good tacos or baby back ribs fresh off the menu.
Saturday, September 18:
Enosburg Falls Annual Harvest Fest
When: 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
Where: Lincoln Park, Enosburg
Details: This family friendly event includes the opportunity to browse antique cars and other goods, check out local artists and indulge in good food and wine at the tasting garden.
Afterglow
When: 12:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.
Where: Hard'Ack Recreation Area, St. Albans
Details: Come to this Music Festival to increase suicide awareness and prevention by raising money for local and national charities and spreading the word through music.
A Quieter Exploration
When: 2:00 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
Where: Cold Hollow Sculpture Park, Enosburg Falls
Details: Author Baron Wormser will read from and discuss his newest genre-bending novel, Songs from a Voice. The book is about creativity through prose and poetry and American Music History. It also features a main character based on Bob Dylan. RVSP to attend for free by clicking here.
