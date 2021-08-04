Here are some things you can do this weekend in Franklin County:
Saturday, Aug. 7-Sunday, Aug. 8
Franklin County Field Days
When: Saturday, Aug. 7: 8 a.m.-11 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 8: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Details: Enjoy some fair style family friendly fun During Thursday, Friday and this weekend. Drag racing, carnival games, and a demolition derby are some of the attractions being held. Make sure to visit their website for more information.
Sunday, August 8
Open Farm Week
When: All Day
Details: Get a behind the scenes look at how farms operate and produce food that wows locals and flatlanders alike. You could do interactive activities like milk a cow or pick strawberries. Find out more information on their website.
Chicken Barbecue for the Berkshire Historical Society
When: 11 a.m.
Details: Join the Berkshire Historical Society for a fresh barbecue meal at the Berkshire Historical Society building on Montgomery Road in East Berkshire. The $10 per meal will go to preserving buildings and artifacts at the society.
Django Soulo Duet
When: 6 p.m.
Details: Listen to these Americana/soul musicians at Blue Paddle Bistro in South Hero. Dine on fish fillet and scallops and listen to the show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.