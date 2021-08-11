Concert Stock

Here are some things you can do this weekend in Franklin County:

Saturday, August 14

Jenni Johnson and the Junketeers

When: 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

Details: This concert is a part of the meeting house on the green concerts in East Fairfield. The concert may be moved indoors with limited seating or canceled in case of bad weather. Bring a picnic or enjoy one of light meals or snacks will be available for sale.

Shane Murley Duet

When: starts at 5:30 p.m.

Details: Catch some rock music from the Shane Marley Duet at Steamship Pier Bar and Grill in North Hero. Visit their website to make a reservation.

Sunday, August 15

 
St. John the Baptist Church Annual Chicken BBQ
 
When: starts 11:00 am, ends when dinners are gone
 
Details: Come to the John the Baptist Church parking lot on 222 Missisquoi St in Enosburg Falls for a 10 dollar chicken barbecue dinner. Each dinner includes half a chicken, coleslaw, a roll, chips, cookies and milk.
 
 
Jeff Shelley
When: starts 6 p.m.
 
Details: Listen to some solo acoustic guitar music at the Blue Paddle Bistro in South Hero. There will be tent seating outside and reservations are required.

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

