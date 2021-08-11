Here are some things you can do this weekend in Franklin County:
Saturday, August 14
Jenni Johnson and the Junketeers
When: 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.
Details: This concert is a part of the meeting house on the green concerts in East Fairfield. The concert may be moved indoors with limited seating or canceled in case of bad weather. Bring a picnic or enjoy one of light meals or snacks will be available for sale.
Shane Murley Duet
When: starts at 5:30 p.m.
Details: Catch some rock music from the Shane Marley Duet at Steamship Pier Bar and Grill in North Hero. Visit their website to make a reservation.
Sunday, August 15
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.