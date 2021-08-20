Here are some things you can do in Franklin County this week.
Tuesday, August 24
Isham Family Farmers Market
When: 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.
Details: Come to the weekly Isham Family Farmers Market in Williston. Hosted within a restored barn from the 1700's; there will be live music and local vendors.
Wednesday, August 25
Squirrel
When: 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Details: Listen to Squirrel the Band as a part of the 2021 Downtown Summer Concert Series in Taylor Park in St. Albans. The band is known for its acoustic, percussion heavy songs according to its facebook page.
Thursday, August 26
Karaoke
When: 9:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m.
Details: Come to the Depot in Saint Albans and try singing some Karaoke. Feel free to bring friends, food and drinks for this weekly event.
Car Show
When: 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Details: Bring your best car to Bronson's Landing in St. Albans and let all the customers vote. The winner gets a $25.00 gift certificate.
Future Events:
Friday, September 10
Chicken and Biscuit Supper
When:4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Details: Come to Carolyn's Highgate Methodist Community Center for a supper that will include chicken and biscuits with stuffing, cranberry sauce, glazed carrots, and chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting. Reservations are strongly recommended for this takeout only event. $8.00 per adult, $5.00 per child under 12.
Sunday, September 12
Nobby Reed
When: 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.
Details: Enjoy some live music at Mill River Brewing, Barbecue and Smokehouse in St. Albans. The music will happen outside in the Biergarten and local food and drink options will be available.
