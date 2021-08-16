Here are some things you can do in Franklin County this week.
Wednesday, August 18
Old Man Garage Band
When: 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Details: As a part of the free St. Albans Downtown Concert Series Old Man Garage Band will be playing in Taylor Park. No food or drinks will be for sale at the park.
Hubcats
When: starts at 5:30 p.m.
Details: Listen to some folk music at Steamship Pier Bar and Grill in North Hero. Enjoy some Soup de Jour or Pasta Bolognese while you listen.
Friday, August 20
Carol Ann Jones and William Patton Concert in the Sunflower Fields
When: 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.
Details: Bring a picnic and enjoy the show at the St. Albans Sunflower fields. Local vendors will have sunflower themed merchandise for sale.
Tiki Torch Walk in the Sunflower Fields
When: 8:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.
Details: Take a walk under the stars with tiki torches at the sunflower fields at St. Albans industrial park.
Future Events:
Saturday, August 21
8 Cuerdas
When: start 7:00 p.m.
Details: Listen to some latin music from Vermont soprano Sarah Cullins and Colombian guitarist Daniel Gaviria at Islands Arts Center in North Hero. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.
Saturday, October 2-Sunday, October 3
VT Open Studio Weekend
Details: Take a behind the scenes look of artists working at their studios from around the state of Vermont. The event is organized by the Vermont Crafts Council.
