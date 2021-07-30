Downtown St Albans, VT

Here are some things you can do in Franklin County this week.

Tuesday, August 3

National Night Out

When: 4:00PM-7:00PM

Details: Come to this free barbecue hosted by the St. Albans Police Department that will be raising money for Franklin Grand Isle Restorative Justice Center and Voices against Violence. There will be a bouncy house and free music as well.

 

Wednesday, August 4

Carol Ann Jones Duet

When: starts at 5:30PM

Details: Listen to free country music at the Steamship Pier Bar and Grill inside the North Hero House Inn and Restaurant.

Cooie Sings

When: starts at 6PM

Details: Free folk/americana music from Cooie Sings can be found at Blue Paddle Bistro in South Hero. Find out more about this "Vermont Songbird" on her website.

 

Thursday, August 5

Franklin County Field Days

When: 10AM-11PM

Details: Enjoy the fair like atmosphere starting on Thursday and going into the weekend. There will be music, games, drag racing, fireworks and much more.

 

Future Event:

Tuesday, August 10

R.J. Batchtelor Book Signing Event

When: starts at 6PM

Details: Come learn about history and how to write and publish a book from a local author at this free event in Fairfax Community Library. If you have her book, The Lost King of England, feel free to bring it in for her to sign.

Village Harmony Teen World Music Ensemble

When: Starts at 6PM

Details: Listen to some musical teens play music from around the world for picnickers at Knight Point State Park at North Hero.

