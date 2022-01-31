This Week:
Ski Race Night for kids
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1
Where: Hard’Ack Recreation Area, St. Albans
Details: Kids can compete against their best times in this ski and snowboard race. Spectators can enjoy the fire pit and snack bar.
Welding courses for all levels
When: starts 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3
Where: Northwest Career and Technical Center, St. Albans
Details: For $840, learn a skill that can lead to a well-paying career in this five week class. Visit Northwest Career and Technical Center’s website to learn more about and to sign up.
Line Dancing w/ Dancing Dan
When: 6-7:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
Details: For $7 per person you can learn how to succeed in different types of ballroom dances such as waltzes and sambas.
Trivia with Tim Rouselle
When: 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3
Where: Mill River BBQ and Smokehouse, St. Albans
Details: Play trivia with a team of four or more and compete to win prizes. This event happens on the first Thursday of every month.
Looking Ahead:
Gunner’s Groovy Giveback
When: 9:15-10:45 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12
Where:Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center, St. Albans
Winter Shoeski
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12
Where: Choiniere Family Farm, Highgate Center
Women’s Moonlight Snowshoe Hike
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17
Where: Hard’Ack Recreation Area, St. Albans
Winter Carnival Fireworks
When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19
Where: Hard’Ack Recreation Area, St. Albans
