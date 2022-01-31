stage stock

This Week:

Ski Race Night for kids

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1

Where: Hard’Ack Recreation Area, St. Albans

Details: Kids can compete against their best times in this ski and snowboard race. Spectators can enjoy the fire pit and snack bar. 

Welding courses for all levels

When: starts 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3

Where: Northwest Career and Technical Center, St. Albans

Details: For $840, learn a skill that can lead to a well-paying career in this five week class. Visit Northwest Career and Technical Center’s website to learn more about and to sign up.

Line Dancing w/ Dancing Dan

When: 6-7:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

Details: For $7 per person you can learn how to succeed in different types of ballroom dances such as waltzes and sambas.

Trivia with Tim Rouselle

When: 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3

Where: Mill River BBQ and Smokehouse, St. Albans

Details: Play trivia with a team of four or more and compete to win prizes. This event happens on the first Thursday of every month.

Looking Ahead:

Gunner’s Groovy Giveback 

When: 9:15-10:45 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12

Where:Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center, St. Albans

Winter Shoeski

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12

Where: Choiniere Family Farm, Highgate Center 

Women’s Moonlight Snowshoe Hike

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17

Where: Hard’Ack Recreation Area, St. Albans

Winter Carnival Fireworks

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19

Where: Hard’Ack Recreation Area, St. Albans

Tags

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

|

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you

Recommended for you