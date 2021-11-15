This Week:
Moonlight Hard’ack Hike
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18
Where: Hard’ack Recreation Area, St. Albans
Details: Check out the landscape in a whole different light, or lack thereof. This hike is the night before the Full Beaver Moon. Register with St. Albans Recreation.
Popcorn and Pints: Die Hard
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18
Where: Welden Theater, St. Albans
Details: Enjoy this 21+ screening of Die Hard with food and alcoholic refreshments. Adults must be fully-vaccinated in order to attend.
‘Into the Woods:’ Opening Night
When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18
Where: BFA-St. Albans
Details: Be one of the first to see students perform ‘Into the Woods’ at BFA-St. Albans. Buy tickets at: bfastalbans.ticketleap.com/into-the-woods
Fall Art Show Opening Reception
When: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18
Where: Montgomery Center for the Arts
Details: Celebrate student art from Montgomery Elementary School at this special event. Masks are required.
Looking Ahead:
Small Business Saturday Sip & Shop
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27
Where: 14th Star Brewery Company, St. Albans
Free Holiday Movie
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1
Where: Welden Theater, St. Albans
VFW Craft Fair
When: 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 28
Where: 353 Lake Street, St. Albans
40th Christmas Concert
When: 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5
Where: St. Albans City Hall
