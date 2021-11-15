stage stock

This Week:

Moonlight Hard’ack Hike

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18

Where: Hard’ack Recreation Area, St. Albans

Details: Check out the landscape in a whole different light, or lack thereof. This hike is the night before the Full Beaver Moon. Register with St. Albans Recreation. 

Popcorn and Pints: Die Hard

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18

Where: Welden Theater, St. Albans

Details: Enjoy this 21+ screening of Die Hard with food and alcoholic refreshments. Adults must be fully-vaccinated in order to attend. 

‘Into the Woods:’ Opening Night

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18

Where: BFA-St. Albans

Details: Be one of the first to see students perform ‘Into the Woods’ at BFA-St. Albans. Buy tickets at: bfastalbans.ticketleap.com/into-the-woods

Fall Art Show Opening Reception

When: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18

Where: Montgomery Center for the Arts

Details: Celebrate student art from Montgomery Elementary School at this special event. Masks are required.

Looking Ahead:

Small Business Saturday Sip & Shop

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27

Where: 14th Star Brewery Company, St. Albans

Free Holiday Movie

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1

Where: Welden Theater, St. Albans

VFW Craft Fair

When: 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 28

Where: 353 Lake Street, St. Albans

40th Christmas Concert

When: 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5

Where: St. Albans City Hall

