Here are some things you can do in Franklin County this week.

Tuesday, July 20

Preschool Story Time

When: 10:30AM-11:15AM

Details: Meet on the Fairfax middle school lawn for a animal-themed story time. There will be children's books available to borrow as well. Bring a blanket to sit on and wear your mask.

Wednesday, July 21

Shake plays at Taylor Park

When: 5:30PM-8:30PM

Details: Listen to some music from Shake as part of the Summer Concert series in St. Albans. Bring a blanket and a picnic if your hungry since there wont be snacks for sale. 

Tim Brick Duet

When: 6:00PM-8:30PM

Details: Listen to some music at the Blue Paddle Bistro in South Hero. Singer, songwriter and guitarist Tim Brick hopes to blow you away with his raw and genuine musical style.

Thursday, July 22

Create a New Animal

When: Starts 2PM

Details: Come to the Fairfax Middle School lawn and build a new animal with help from the Fairfax library. Call 849-2420 or email libraryfairfax@gmail.com to register.

Future Events:

Saturday, August 14

Comedy at 14th Star Brewing!

When: 7:30PM-10:30PM

Details: Listen to some comedians while drinking some local craft beer. Mike Fahey, Trevor Dion and others will be traveling all the way from Massachusetts to preform.

Saturday, August 21

St. Alban's Town Brew Fest

When: 12:00PM-4:30PM

Details: Come to Saint Albans Bay Town Park in Swanton for the first annual St. Alban's Town Brewfest. There will be music, fun and a beer glass with ten drink credits per ticket. Please bring your ID and ticket to get in.

