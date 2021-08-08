Here are some things you can do in Franklin County this week.
Tuesday, Aug. 9
Open Farm Week
When: all day, all week
Details: Come to your favorite farms for a behind the scenes look at what goes into making your favorite foods. Check out their website to learn more.
Wednesday, Aug. 10
Carol & Jon
When: 6:00 p.m.
Details: Listen to country music at Blue Paddle Bistro in South Hero. Enjoy some food and lakeside views as well.
Citizens Band
When: 7-9 p.m.
Details: Come to this summer concert in Taylor Park sponsored by Vermont Federal Credit Union. There will be no food or drink served at the event.
Thursday, Aug. 11
Downtown Butt Litter Pick-Up
When: 9-11 a.m.
Details: Raise awareness about smoking causes, diseases and prevention while cleaning up the environment at this annual event in downtown St. Albans.
Future Events:
Sunflower Week
When: Monday, Aug. 16 - Saturday, Aug. 21
Details: Enjoy the sunflower fields in St. Albans Industrial Park. The field is open 5-8 p.m. from Aug. 16-19 and opens at 3 p.m. from Aug. 20-21.
Afterglow
When: Saturday, Sept. 18- Sunday, Sept. 19
Details: This music festival hopes to bring awareness to suicide. All ticket proceeds will go to benefit suicide programs.
