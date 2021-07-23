Here are some things you can do in Franklin County this week.
Wednesday, July 28
Downtown Summer Concert Series: Squirrel
When: 5:30PM-8:30PM
Details: This summer concert in St. Albans will feature Shake, the band. There will be no food or drinks for sale. Admission is free.
Dale & Darcy
When: starts at 5:30PM
Details: Listen to this Celtic/Folk duo at the North Hero Inn and Restaurant. Drinks and food will be available.
Thursday, July 29
Greg Brown Lodge Open House
When: 5:00PM-8:00PM
Details: Celebrate the grand opening of Greg Brown Lodge, an indoor space at Hard’ack Recreation Area, a forest park in St. Albans. Admission is free but pets are prohibited. Featuring the band Squirrel.
Puss in Boots' Cafe for Cats
When: 5:30PM-6:30PM
Details: Meet some cats from Franklin County Animal Rescue and perhaps find a new furry friend to keep. Visits are by appointment and donations are appreciated. Please call 849-2420, or email libraryfairfax@gmail.com to register for an appointment.
Future Events:
Saturay, August 21
'Building Community With a Temporal Art Form'
When: Starts at 2:00PM
Details: Come to Cold Hollow Sculpture Park in Enosburg Falls for a unique dance experience with choreographer Laurel Jenkins and composer Matthew Taylor, artists in residence at the park. They will perform Beacon Fire for free to members of the public who sent a RVSP.
Saturday, September 18
'A Quieter Exploration'
When: Starts at 2:00PM
Details: Poet Baron Wormster will read and discuss his new experimental novel that uses a character based on Bob Dylan to explore creativity. This event is free to members of the public who RVSP.
