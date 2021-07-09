Here are some things you can do in Franklin County this week
Monday, July 12, 2021
Outdoor Story Time
When: 10:30AM-11:30AM
Details: Go to Highgate Library and Community Center for a story time with a different theme each week accompanied with arts and crafts.
Woodfired Sourdough Adventure at Brot Bakehouse
When: 5:30PM-7:30PM
Details: Come to June Farm in Burlington for a visit from Brot Bakehouse from Fairfax. Participants have the opportunity to watch how sourdough is made and bring home a bread starter kit to make their own.
Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Downtown Butt Litter Pick-Up
When: 9AM-11AM
Details: Help pick up cigarette butts in Downtown St. Albans as part of an annual tradition that helps bring awareness to the dangers of smoking and encourages prevention. The event will start outside of City Hall.
Bronson's Landing Car Show
When: 5:30PM-7PM
Details: This car show at Bronson's Landing in St. Albans will give a 25 dollar gift certificate to the person with the best car based on customer votes.
Future Events:
Saturday, July 17, 2021
DIY Stamp Making
When: starts 11AM
Details: Come to Fairfax Community Library and try making some wooden stamps for cards and other uses. Materials will be provided. Please register by phone at 802-849-2420 or email libraryfairfax@gmail.com.
Thursday, July 29, 2021
Puss in Boots Cafe for Cats
When: 5:30PM-6:30PM
Details: The Fairfax Library will be partnering with Franklin County Animal Rescue to host a cat cafe. Meet some cats and consider adopting one or spreading the word.
