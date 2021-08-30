Here are some things you can do in and around Franklin County this week.
Wednesday, September 1:
Alex Cohen Acoustic
When: 5:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m.
Details: Listen to live acoustic music at Mill River Brewery in St. Albans. Reservations are required for this weekly event.
Wacky Messy Wednesday
When: 10:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m.
Details: Kids can come to to the Highgate Library and Community Center for some dirty fun in the libraries backyard. Bringing clothes that can get dirty without fuss is highly encouraged.
Andy Hoadley
When: 5:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m.
Details: Come enjoy some folk/americana music at Blue Paddle Bistro in South Hero. Andy Hoadley will be playing some of his original songs along with classic tunes.
The Duo
When: starts 5:30 p.m.
Details: Enjoy baby back ribs or lobster rolls while listening to the Duo at Steamship Bar and Grill at North Hero. Guests are encouraged to use some of the Adirondack chairs to enjoy the ambiance of the Steamship pier.
Future Events:
Saturday, September 4:
Bingo at All Saints Parish hall
When: doors open 11:30, games begin at 1:00 p.m.
Details: Bingo will be held at All Saints Parish hall in Richford. Refreshments and pull tickets will be available. The event is sponsored by the Knights of Columbus.
Thursday, October 14:
October Mixer at the Artist in Residence Gallery
When: 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Details: Come to the Artist in Residence Gallery in downtown St. Albans to enjoy some fantastic art pieces and mingle with like minded people. Hear artists give speeches about how their artwork came to be and enjoy some free food and drink.
