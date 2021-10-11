jack-o-lanterns

This Week: 

Haunted Drive Thru

When: 7-10 p.m. Wednesday Oct. 13-Friday Oct. 15

Where: Swanton Village Fire Auxiliary, Swanton

Details: Come to this haunted drive thru for some spooks and scares. Tickets are $25 per car, message the Swanton Village Fire Auxiliary on Facebook to buy tickets.

Paint ‘n Sip

When: 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14

Where: Fairfax Library, Fairfax

Details: This event is Halloween themed with all skill levels welcome. Refreshments and painting materials provided. ages 8+, call 802-849-2420 or email libraryfairfax@gmail.com to register.

Public Hearing on Lamoille River Tactical Basin Plan

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14

Where: Fairfax Town Hall and Virtual

Details: Join the Lamoille River Watershed Planner and watershed partners for a presentation and discussion on water quality and protection efforts. 

Classic Movie Night

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14

Where: St. Albans Free Library, St. Albans

Details: Enjoy the classic sci-fi movie the time machine and a newsreel and cartoon from 1960, the same year the movie came out. This is an after hours event so be at the library before 6 p.m.

Future Weeks:

Frank Santos Jr.: R Rated Hypnotist

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

Walk in their Shoes

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17

Where: Tim’s House, St. Albans

Will Patton Ensemble

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23

Where: Meeting House on the Green, East Fairfield

The Oleo Romeos

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

Where: Meeting House on the Green, East Fairfield

Halloween Party w/DJ 

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

