This Week:
Haunted Drive Thru
When: 7-10 p.m. Wednesday Oct. 13-Friday Oct. 15
Where: Swanton Village Fire Auxiliary, Swanton
Details: Come to this haunted drive thru for some spooks and scares. Tickets are $25 per car, message the Swanton Village Fire Auxiliary on Facebook to buy tickets.
Paint ‘n Sip
When: 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14
Where: Fairfax Library, Fairfax
Details: This event is Halloween themed with all skill levels welcome. Refreshments and painting materials provided. ages 8+, call 802-849-2420 or email libraryfairfax@gmail.com to register.
Public Hearing on Lamoille River Tactical Basin Plan
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14
Where: Fairfax Town Hall and Virtual
Details: Join the Lamoille River Watershed Planner and watershed partners for a presentation and discussion on water quality and protection efforts.
Classic Movie Night
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14
Where: St. Albans Free Library, St. Albans
Details: Enjoy the classic sci-fi movie the time machine and a newsreel and cartoon from 1960, the same year the movie came out. This is an after hours event so be at the library before 6 p.m.
Future Weeks:
Frank Santos Jr.: R Rated Hypnotist
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
Walk in their Shoes
When: 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17
Where: Tim’s House, St. Albans
Will Patton Ensemble
When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23
Where: Meeting House on the Green, East Fairfield
The Oleo Romeos
When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
Where: Meeting House on the Green, East Fairfield
Halloween Party w/DJ
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.