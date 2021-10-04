Wednesday, Oct. 6:
Beaded Spiders
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Fairfax Community Library
Details: Patrons ages 8 and up are invited to create their own creepy spider friend for Halloween. Call 849-2420 or email libraryfairfax@gmail.com to register.
Thursday, Oct. 7:
Unscripted: Stories from the Heart
When: 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Zoom, register online.
Details: Northwestern Counseling and Support Services will be hosting a Moth-style storytelling event about pregnancy and postpartum. Check out the event’s Facebook page for more information and to register.
Read with Henry
When: 3:15 p.m.
Where: Fairfax Community Library
Details: Sign up to practice your reading skills with Henry, a big fuzzy Newfoundland dog. Call 802-849-2420 or email libraryfairfax@gmail.com to register.
Rising Hope Release Party
When: 5 p.m.
Where: The Archives, Winooski
Details: Celebrate 14th Star Brewery’s partnership with the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation by drinking their new Hazy IPA. 100% of the profits from each drink are donated to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.
Future Events:
Monday, Oct. 18:
Author Talk
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Enosburgh Public Library
Details: This free event will celebrate Vermont author S. Lee Manning who has written two international thrillers including his most recent, Nerve Attack.
From the Parlor to the Polls
When: 3 p.m.
Where: First Congregational Church, St. Albans
Details: Celebrate the centennial of the 19th amendment with songs and stories from Linda Radtke and Cameron Steinmetz. Admission is by donation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.