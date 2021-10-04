reading book stock

Wednesday, Oct. 6:

Beaded Spiders

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Fairfax Community Library

Details: Patrons ages 8 and up are invited to create their own creepy spider friend for Halloween. Call 849-2420 or email libraryfairfax@gmail.com to register.

Thursday, Oct. 7:

Unscripted: Stories from the Heart

When: 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Zoom, register online.

Details: Northwestern Counseling and Support Services will be hosting a Moth-style storytelling event about pregnancy and postpartum. Check out the event’s Facebook page for more information and to register.

Read with Henry

When: 3:15 p.m.

Where: Fairfax Community Library

Details: Sign up to practice your reading skills with Henry, a big fuzzy Newfoundland dog. Call 802-849-2420 or email libraryfairfax@gmail.com to register.

Rising Hope Release Party

When: 5 p.m.

Where: The Archives, Winooski 

Details: Celebrate 14th Star Brewery’s partnership with the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation by drinking their new Hazy IPA. 100% of the profits from each drink are donated to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

Future Events:

Monday, Oct. 18:

Author Talk

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Enosburgh Public Library

Details: This free event will celebrate Vermont author S. Lee Manning who has written two international thrillers including his most recent, Nerve Attack.

From the Parlor to the Polls

When: 3 p.m.

Where: First Congregational Church, St. Albans

Details: Celebrate the centennial of the 19th amendment with songs and stories from Linda Radtke and Cameron Steinmetz. Admission is by donation.

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

