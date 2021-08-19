Here are some things you can do this weekend in Franklin County:
Saturday, August 21
What's Your Hero's Name? Book Signing
When: 8:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.
Details: Come to the Eloquent Page in St. Albans for a free book signing from author Stephen Trahan. Trahan has extensive military experience in the U.S. Air Force and its Office of Special Investigations and as an Intelligence Officer with the Department of Homeland Security, which has influenced what he has written in his new thriller, What's Your Hero's Name?
Mill River Brewfest
When: 12:00 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
Details: Come to St. Albans Bay and join other brewery enthusiasts at Mill River Brewfest. Tickets are $45 per person and include 10 free drink samples.
Sunday, August 22
Shakespeare: Completely Unbound!
When: starts at 6:00 p.m.
Details: Come to Snow Farm Vineyard in South Hero for the Vermont Shakespeare Festival's new show. The new play sources from all 37 of Shakespeares plays from Tragedy to Comedy and Romance to History.
Monday, August 23
The Hidden History of Franklin County
When: starts at 7:00 p.m.
Details: Come to Enosburg Falls Emergency Building for a presentation by local historian, history teacher and author Jason Barney. He is the author of The Hidden History of Franklin County and Northern Vermont in the War of 1812.
