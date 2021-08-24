Concert Stock

Here are some things you can do this weekend in Franklin County:

Saturday, August 28:
 
Shelburne Farmers Market
 
When: 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
 
Details: Shop local and support Vermont at the Shelburne Farmers Market. The market will be located in Palmers Sugarhouse and run every Saturday until October 9th.
 
Meeting House on the Green Summer Concert
 
When: 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.
 
Details: Come to Fairfax and listen to the VT Bluegrass Pioneers. Concerts are held outside on the Meeting House Green or inside depending on the weather. Masks are required for indoor concerts.
 
Mitch & Devon
 
When: starts 5:00 p.m.
 
Details: Listen to some acoustic tunes at On Tap Bar and Grill in Essex Junction. The event is free but there will be food available to purchase.
 
Sunday, August 29:
 
Summer Sounds Blowout Bash
When: 5:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.
 
Details: The town of Highgate will feature multiple musicians including the Ann Jones Trio and Jenni Johnson and the Jazz Junketeers. The concert will be held at Municipal Park.
 
 

