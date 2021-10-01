Here are some things you can do this weekend in and around Franklin County:
Saturday, Oct. 2-Sunday Oct. 3:
Vt. Sci-Fi and Fantasy Expo
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. both days
Where: Champlain Valley Expo, Essex Junction
Details: Nerds and weirdos are invited to the Expo in Essex Junction for two days of fun. Panels, author readings and more will take place. There will also be writer workshops. Admission ranges from $5 to $25 and kids under 6 can attend free.
VT Open Studio Weekend
When/Where: See the website VermontCrafts.com for more information
Details: Come stop by a local artists studio and learn about their craft. The website VermontCrafts.com lists artists participating and when they'll be available.
Saturday, Oct. 2:
Tailgate Paint n' Chow Party
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: at the art boards on Route 7 by Johns Bridge, Swanton
Details: Meet some representatives from local art organizations such as the Swanton Arts Council and the Swanton Public Art Network. There will also be bocce, corn hole and the oppurtunity to paint. Lawn chairs are reccomended.
Totally 80s, Totally Murder - Murder Mystery
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: The Depot, Saint Albans
Details: Come to this Murder Mystery Dinner at the recently opened Depot at Saint Albans. Mingle with the cast starting at 6 p.m. for a hour before the show. 21+ with mild sexual and infidelity innuendos.
