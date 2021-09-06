Here are some things you can do this week in and around Franklin County:
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Are you Self-Sabotaging your Business?
When: 5:30-7:00 p.m.
Details: Business owners are invited to this zoom seminar with local professionals about how to build trust with customers. The event is organized by Score Vermont and requires registration which can be done here.
David Stromeyer Sculptures
When: 12-6 p.m. every day until October 11
Details: Take a picnic or just admire the 60 sculptures scattered across six fields. Located at the Cold Hollow Sculpture Park in Enosburg Falls.
Carol and Jon
When: starts at 6 p.m.
Details: Come to Blue Paddle Bistro to listen to some country music and enjoy some wood fired pizza while you listen.
Thursday, Sept. 9
'Transmission: myths, stories, voices and marks…'
When: 12-6 p.m. Sept. 9-12, Oct. 1-3
Details: Brooklyn community artist Carole d'Inverno holds artist-in-residence hours in which she will interview locals and collect stories about North Hero and the Champlain Islands, eventually creating a book on the area.
Future Events:
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Kaytec Job Fair
When: 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.
Details: The Kaytec factory in Richford is recruiting for positions in maintenance, production and warehouse/shipping. Pay starts at $17.25 per hour and includes benefits. Tours, interviews, applications will be available and refreshments will be served. Close toed shoes required.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Enosburg Falls Annual Harvest Festival
When: 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
Details: There will be antiques, artists, crafters, food, wine & brew tasting garden, open historic sites and antique car display at this family friendly festival celebrating fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.