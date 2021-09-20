Here are some things you can do this week in and around Franklin County:
Wednesday, September 22:
DIY Stress Balls
When:Starts 3:00 p.m.
Where: Fairfax Community Library
Details: students can destress from the start of the school year by making their own squishy friend. Ages 8 and up can preregister for this free event by emailing libraryfairfax@gmail.com or calling 849-2420.
Thursday, September 23:
The Ballad of Ethan Alien
When: 7:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.
Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans
Details: This SF film set in outer space was made during the pandemic and features Vermont musicians.
Trivia Night with Tim Rousselle
When: 6:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. weekly
Where: Mill River Brewing and Barbecue, St. Albans
Details: Enjoy some beer, food and competition at one of St. Albans great breweries.
Line Dancing w/Dancing Dean
When: 6:00 p.m.-7:45 p.m. weekly
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
Details: For seven dollars admission per person you can learn basic dances such as waltzes and sambas in a beginner friendly environment.
Future Events:
Friday, October 1st-Saturday, October 2nd:
Rummage Sale
When: Friday 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Fairfax Community Center
Details: Clean books, toys and clothes will be available to support the charitable missions of the United Church of Fairfax. Masks are required for all participants. For info call 849-6313 or email ucffairfaxvt@gmail.com

Friday, October 8
Lasagna Supper
When: 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Where: Carolyn's Highgate Methodist Community Center
Details: Lasagna with tossed salad, corn, dinner roll and a apple crisp for desert will be served. Cost is $8.00 per person and $.00 per child under 12. Reservations are encouraged, call 868-4921.
