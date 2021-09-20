reading book stock

Here are some things you can do this week in and around Franklin County:

Wednesday, September 22:

DIY Stress Balls

When:Starts 3:00 p.m.

Where: Fairfax Community Library

Details: students can destress from the start of the school year by making their own squishy friend. Ages 8 and up can preregister for this free event by emailing libraryfairfax@gmail.com or calling 849-2420.

Thursday, September 23:

The Ballad of Ethan Alien

When: 7:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans

Details: This SF film set in outer space was made during the pandemic and features Vermont musicians.

Trivia Night with Tim Rousselle 

When: 6:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. weekly

Where: Mill River Brewing and Barbecue, St. Albans

Details: Enjoy some beer, food and competition at one of St. Albans great breweries.

Line Dancing w/Dancing Dean 
 
When: 6:00 p.m.-7:45 p.m. weekly
 
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
 
Details: For seven dollars admission per person you can learn basic dances such as waltzes and sambas in a beginner friendly environment.
 
Future Events:
 
Friday, October 1st-Saturday, October 2nd:
 
Rummage Sale
 
When: Friday 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
 
Where: Fairfax Community Center
 
Details: Clean books, toys and clothes will be available to support the charitable missions of the United Church of Fairfax. Masks are required for all participants. For info call 849-6313 or email ucffairfaxvt@gmail.com.
 
Friday, October 8
 
Lasagna Supper
 
When: 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
 
Where: Carolyn's Highgate Methodist Community Center
 
Details: Lasagna with tossed salad, corn, dinner roll and a apple crisp for desert will be served. Cost is $8.00 per person and $.00 per child under 12. Reservations are encouraged, call 868-4921.

 
 

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

|

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you