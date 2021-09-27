Here are some things you can do this week in and around Franklin County:
Tuesday, Sept. 28:
Paper Making
When: starts 5:30 p.m.
Where: Fairfax Community Library
Details: Adults can make their own unique, recycled paper from scratch during this event. The event is free but register by calling the library at 802-849-2420 or visiting their website.
Open Circle
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Arrowhead Mountain Lake
Details: Come to Arrowhead Mountain Lake near Milton for a spiritual experience. The event is free but limited to 15 people, so register online to get a spot.
Wednesday, Sept. 29:
Bridge Building
When: starts 12:30 p.m.
Where: Fairfax Community Library
Details: Engineers of the future who are ages 8 and up will build the strongest bridge they can with craft materials. The event is free but register by calling the Library at 802-849-2420 or visiting their website.
Thursday, Sept. 30:
George Murtie
When: 6-8 p.m.
Where: Blue Paddle Bistro, South Hero
Details: Listen to George Murtie, a singer-songwriter/guitarist who plays a range of americana styles at the Blue Paddle Bistro. There will be no cover charge and full food service will be available.
Future Events:
Friday Oct. 1-Saturday Oct. 2
Catholic Daughters Fall Rummage Sale
When: Friday, Oct. 1 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 2 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: Fairfield St, St. Albans
Details: Find some forgotten treasures at this rummage sale in St. Albans.
Sunday, Oct.10
Organ Recital
When: starts 3:00 p.m.
Where: First Congregational Church of Saint Albans
Details: Listen to Vaughn Watson, past dean of the Vermont Chapter ofthe American Guild of Organists, and Stephan Conrady, organist of the First Congregational Church play some classic organ tunes. Donations will benefit the long term care and maintenance of the organ. All who attend must wear masks.
