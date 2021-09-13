Here are some things you can do this week in and around Franklin County:
Wednesday, Sept. 15:
Kaytec Job Fair
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Details: Kaytec, a company that produces vinyl siding for homes in Richford, is hiring for maintenance, production and warehouse/shipping positions. Wages start at $17.25 with benefits. There will be tours, interviews, applications available during the job fair.
Personalized Pencils
When: 12:30 p.m.
Details: Patrons ages 8 and up can create their own pencils at Fairfax Library. The event is free but pre-registration is required by calling 849-2420 or emailing libraryfairfax@gmail.com.
Jeffersonville Farmers and Artisan Market
When: 4:30-8 p.m.
Details: Head to this market every Wednesday until October 27 for some good food, local art and more.
Sister Speak
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Details: Sister Speak will perform live at Mill River Brewing in St. Albans. Call (802) 582-4182 to reserve a table.
Future Events:
Saturday, Sept. 18
Afterglow
When: 12-9 p.m.
Details: This music festival at Hard'Ack Recreation Area in St. Albans will increase suicide awareness and financially bolster prevention programs on the local and national level. The admission fee is $25 for adults, $10 for students aged 15-17, $5 for kids 5-14 and free for children under 5.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Relay for Life
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Details: Forty vendors and crafters will be selling their goods at St. Albans City Hall to benefit Relay for Life, which supports cancer research organizations across the country.
