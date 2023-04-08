ST. ALBANS — The Vermont Maple Festival is just around the corner — April 28-30 — and local merchants and community members are encouraged to participate in the event’s numerous contests.
Window decorating contest
Local merchants can help make downtown look festive by decorating their shop windows by Wednesday, April 19. The theme for 2023 is “Maple – The heart of Vermont.” Participating businesses will receive $25 to help with the cost of decorations.
Vermont maple must be seen/used within the display. Judging will be based on a point scale as follows — Theme: 40 points, Uniqueness: 30 points, Appearance: 30 points.
Judging will take place Thursday, April 27. Prizes for first, second and third place include gallons of maple syrup and “bragging rights.” The winning windows will also be displayed on the Vermont Maple Festival website and Facebook page, and the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.
Please fill out the entry form at www.vtmaplefestival.org/contests and return it to Michelle Deslandes, 1914 Sheldon Road, Apt A, St. Albans, VT 05478 or mdandld@comcast.net by Monday, April 10 to be on the judges list.
Sappy Art contest
This exhibit is open to Vermont artists working in any two-dimensional or three-dimensional media. For inclusion in the exhibit, work must reflect this year’s theme: “Maple – The heart of Vermont.”
Each piece of artwork must not be larger than 11x14 (size does not include the frame). Cash prizes will be awarded for Best of Show, as well as 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. Honorable Mention awards will also be given in each of the following categories:
- Process
- People
- Scenic
- Using Maple Syrup
You may submit only one piece of artwork per category, with a maximum of four pieces. All artwork must be framed and wired, ready to hang. Entry labels must be attached to the back of your frame in the upper left corner.
Register each piece of artwork online at www. vtframeshop.com/sappy by April 15, 2023. Entry labels and inventory sheet will be emailed to you upon completion of your online registration.
The inventory sheet must be signed and delivered to the Village Frame Shoppe along with your artwork on one of the drop-off dates.
Amateur photography contest
This contest is for Vermont amateur photographers.
Any photograph of maple sugaring is eligible and photos do not have to be taken within any time limit. The theme for this contest, and its four categories, is “Maple – The heart of Vermont.”
You may submit up to two photos per category for a maximum of eight (8) photos taken by you. The categories are: Process (e.g., buckets, boilers, boiling, cleanup, horses, etc.), People (e.g., sugar makers, helpers, cooks, canners, horse handlers, etc.), Scenic (e.g., over-all scene of a sugar house, the woods with sap buckets, etc.), Maple Syrup Being Used (e.g., Eating maple candy, sugar on snow, maple syrup on food and in drinks, etc. Maple syrup/products needs to be seen in the photo.)
Entries have to be 8x10 photographs, color or black and white, that must be flush mounted on a mount board, or mounted with a photo mat with an 8x10 opening. Do not frame your prints for this contest.
The judges may select up to 8 winning photos. Overall Best of Show, 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. An honorable mention will be awarded for each category. Best of Show winner will receive a $100 award along with a $50 Gift Certificate to Village Frame Shoppe.
Entry deadline is 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 25. Sign up at www.vtmaplefestival.org/contests.
