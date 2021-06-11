Here are a few things you can do this weekend in Franklin County:
Friday, June 11
Chicken ’n biscuits
When: 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Details: Chicken ’n biscuits with stuffing, glazed carrots, cranberry sauce and chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting at Carolyn’s Highgate Methodist Community Center. Cost $8, $5 under 12. 3327 Route 78 Highgate Center, Vt. Takeout only. Reservations strongly recommended. Call 868-4921.
Saturday, June 12
Meeting House on the Green Summer Concerts
When: 5-8 p.m.
Details: Bluegrass with Beg, Steal or Borrow on the outdoor stage at The Meeting House on the Green. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy a perfect summer evening on their classic New England Village Green. This wildly popular, engaging band will have your feet tapping in no time. Grab and go light fare available for sale or bring your own picnic. Suggested donation just $10.
www.meetinghouseonthegreen.org/begstealorborrow
Sunday, June 13
Artisan Bread Baking: Baguettes with Randy George
When: 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Details: In this class at BrotBakehouse School and Kitchen & Brotbakery, they will delve into several methods for making one of the most iconic breads, the French Baguette. Join us for a fun and informative class in the beautiful countryside setting of northern Vermont and return home with a new understanding (and appreciation!) of this timeless classic bread. $145 per person. https://bit.ly/3iHjU31
