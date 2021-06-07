Here are a few thing you can do in Franklin County this week:
Tuesday, June 8
Outdoor Storytime
When: 10:30-11 a.m.
Details: Join on the Burnham Memorial Library lawn for stories, songs, and lots of giggles. Sign-ups and masks are required for those who wish to attend this program. Children 2 & under do not have to wear a mask. Please bring a towel or blankets for your family to sit on during storytime. Please specify the number of children you are bringing when signing up for storytime. If it is raining on the day of the program, staff will post to the Burnham Library Youth Services Facebook page and our website that outdoor storytime will be virtual that day by 9:00 am.
https://colchestervt.gov/Calendar.aspx?EID=4958
Wednesday, June 9
Adult Craft: Flower Pomanders
When: 5-6 p.m.
Details: Craft a beautiful floral pomander while attending this in-person adult craft night at Highgate Library & Community Center. The program will take place outside in the library backyard and is free. Please register for this event by emailing Adah at librarian@highgatevt.org or calling the library at 802-868-3970.
Genealogy Research
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Details: David Ouimette, certified genealogist and Global Content Strategy Manager for FamilySearch, will talk about his research on Vermont cousins who lived in the Champlain Valley. Using traditional genealogical methods and advanced DNA analysis, Ouimette has reunited cousins who all descend from Pierre Blanchet and Marie Fournier, Habitants and early settlers of Quebec. If you have French-Canadian ancestral lines you will be sure to gain new knowledge from this presentation. This class for the Vermont Genealogy Library will be presented via Zoom on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from 6:30 to 8:00. The cost is $10.
