Holiday Tree Walk
When: Friday, Dec. 24-Sunday Dec. 26
Where: Downtown, St. Albans City
Details: Celebrate the holidays by walking through downtown St. Albans and admiring the Christmas trees set up by local businesses and the Festival of Trees Committee.
Holiday Beer and Chocolate Pairing
When: 12-4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24
Where: Switchback Brewing Company, Burlington
Details: Head to the tap room to enjoy four Switchback brews paired with four luscious Lake Champlain Chocolates. $6 gets you all four chocolates with the flight sold separately.
Horse-Drawn Rides
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26
Where: Shelburne Farms
Details: Every half hour a horse drawn-carriage will stop by the Farm Store Welcome Center to take visitors on a ride.
Looking Ahead:
NYE Pre-Party
When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company
Last Night Fireworks
When: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31
Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans
NYE with Cozy O’Donnell
When: 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
Nighthawk Band
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.