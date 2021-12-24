Holiday yard lights

Holiday Tree Walk

When: Friday, Dec. 24-Sunday Dec. 26

Where: Downtown, St. Albans City

Details: Celebrate the holidays by walking through downtown St. Albans and admiring the Christmas trees set up by local businesses and the Festival of Trees Committee. 

Holiday Beer and Chocolate Pairing

When: 12-4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24

Where: Switchback Brewing Company, Burlington

Details: Head to the tap room to enjoy four Switchback brews paired with four luscious Lake Champlain Chocolates. $6 gets you all four chocolates with the flight sold separately.

Horse-Drawn Rides 

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26

Where: Shelburne Farms

Details: Every half hour a horse drawn-carriage will stop by the Farm Store Welcome Center to take visitors on a ride. 

Looking Ahead:

NYE Pre-Party

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31 

Where: 14th Star Brewing Company

Last Night Fireworks

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31

Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans

NYE with Cozy O’Donnell

When: 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

Nighthawk Band

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29 

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

