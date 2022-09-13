FRANKLIN COUNTY — Though the calendar says it’s still technically summer, crops are ready for harvesting and towns across Franklin County are ready for fall.
This Saturday, Sept. 17, St. Albans Town, Georgia and Enosburg are throwing big, bold and delicious harvest festivals. Here’s what to know about each:
St. Albans Bay Harvest Fest
When: noon Saturday, Sept. 17
Where: St. Albans Bay Park
Enjoy live music, fall beverages and home-cooked chili during the 4th annual St. Albans Bay Harvest Fest on Saturday.
Last year, under a bluebird sky, hundreds came out to enjoy the afternoon’s events. Vendors lined up on one side to offer arts, crafts and specialty foods.
Many vendors will return this year and co-host Groennfell Meadery will serve up warming beverages. Nobby Reed will again take to the stage to play his brand of blues.
At 1 p.m., community members can take part in a chili competition that is free to enter. Email John Montagne at j.montagne@stalbanstown.com for more information, and bring a serving spoon and a pot of your winning chili recipe.
Georgia Fall Festival
When: 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17
Where: Georgia Beach
Join the Georgia Community Events Committee for wagon rides, farmer’s market vendors, kids activities, food trucks and fireworks during this year’s fall festival.
Moving from the municipal park to Georgia Beach this year, the event is open to all and free to enter, but attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate to the food shelf.
Returning to headline the musical performance is country musician Jamie Lee Thurston, who grew up in Waterbury, Vermont. Thurston has spent more than 30 years on the road performing. He’s also written nine studio albums and shared the stage with the likes of the Chicks and Brad Paisley.
Enosburg Harvest Festival
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17
Where: Lincoln Park
The Enosburg Business Association is hosting its annual harvest festival on Saturday too.
Families and friends meandered down the aisles of tents last year trying on handmade mittens, buying honey and maple syrup, rifling through costume jewelry and antiques and tasting hot sauces and pulled pork.
This year, the park is again poised to be overflowing with farmers market vendors, antique dealers, food and wine. Paisley Scoops gelato will be there, along with Sherwood Acres hot sauces.
The Traveling Chef will fix your appetite too with smoked pulled pork sandwiches, as well as pulled pork fries and tater tots, smoked potatoes and mac n’ cheese.
For the kids, the horse drawn wagon rides are sure to be a blast.
