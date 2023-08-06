FRANKLIN COUNTY — For the ninth consecutive year, farmers across Vermont — including three in Franklin County — will open their barn doors and garden gates to welcome the public for a behind the-scenes look at their operations.
Vermont Open Farm Week 2023 will be held Sunday, Aug. 6 through Sunday, Aug. 13, and feature 173 events at over 49 farms across the state. These events can be found online and sorted by day and location at DigInVT.com.
This week-long celebration of Vermont farms offers visitors a backstage pass to learn more about local food origins, authentic agritourism experiences and the chance to build relationships with local farmers. Farm visitors can look forward to maple and honey tastings, yoga on the farm, ice cream socials, barn tours, on-farm dinners, 5k races, concerts and more.
Each Open Farm Week event is created by a farmer and focused on highlighting the unique character of the host farm.
Here are the events happening in Franklin County:
How to Process a Chicken at Dubs Farm
When: 9-10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10
Where: 281 Reservoir Rd, Richford
Details: Join Dubs Farms, Healthy Roots Collaborative and the NOTCH for a morning of learning. Event participants will watch as Marc and Julie of Dubs demonstrate the steps required to get one of their pasture-raised chickens to your plate. They will talk about humane killing techniques, review all tools used and explain each step and each knife stroke as they go along. Kids are welcome to join but the chickens kindly request that dogs be left at home. Participants are asked to wear closed toed shoes with rubber boots being ideal but not required. The event is free. Email Julie Wright (julie@dubsfarms.com) to let her know you'll be attending.
Healthy Eating Straight from the Garden at Dubs Farm
When: 10:30-12:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10
Where: 281 Reservoir Rd, Richford
Details: Julie and Marc of Dubs will give a tour of the garden and guide participants in harvesting produce for lunch. The NOTCH will demonstrate cooking up some easy, healthy and delicious recipes. Finally, everyone will sit down for lunch to enjoy the fruits (or vegetables!) of their labor. The event is free. Please email Miranda Henry (mhenry@notchvt.org) to let her know you'll be attending.
Farm Tour and Fresh Gelato Tasting at Paisley Scoops
When: 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11
Where: 864 Lawyer Road, East Fairfield
Details: Take a farm tour at Paul-lin Dairy to meet a cow and calf, learn about how the farm runs and how the quality milk is made. The tour will end at the gelato-making trailer where guests can sample freshly-made gelato on the front lawn under the lovely maple grove. Bring a picnic to enjoy. RSVP by Wednesday, Aug. 9 to paisleyscoopsvt@gmail.com.
Does Leap’ Sausage Cook-out
When: 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11
Where: 1703 Vermont Route 108, Bakersfield
Details: Visit Does’ Leap, a pasture-based, animal-powered farm producing certified organic goat cheese, farm-made sausage and whey-fed pork for a sausage cook-out. Enjoy farm-made sausage with homemade 'kraut on a rustic roll from Red Hen Bakery along with garden salad and live music from Rusty Bucket.
Does’ Leap Farm Tour with Cheese and Sausage Tasting
When: 2:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12
Where: 1703 Vermont Route 108, Bakersfield
Details: Join us for an epic tour of Does’ Leap. Take a pasture walk and meet goats, witness a working Border Collie demonstration, tour the cheese facility and discuss the importance of regenerative agriculture in providing environmentally sustainable, nutrient-dense food. The tour will culminate with a tasting of the farm’s certified organic goat cheeses and farm-made sausages. $30 per person. Registration is required. Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/farm-tour-with-cheese-and-sausage-tasting-tickets-6604754087
