The 20th Farewell Reunion featuring Corner House, Oliver Scanlon and Pete Sutherland, and the Young Tradition Vermont Youth Commission is scheduled for Friday May 27, 2022 at Grace Church in Sheldon, Vermont.
Proceeds from the concert benefits the Tom Sustic Fund, which supports families with children with life-threatening/life-altering conditions including hospitalization and transplantation.
The concert is presented by Young Tradition Vermont and Grace Church as part of the Summer Music at Grace Series. The event is supported by a variety of friends, families, businesses and organizations.
Food will be available at 5:30pm, prepared by Fritay’Kay Stephanie's Caribbean BBQ. The menu includes chicken, rice & beans, fried plantains & salad.
Participants asked to bring their own beverage and a dessert to share. Cost is $15 a plate with chicken, $10 vegetarian. Please reserve by the Wednesday prior at 802-326-4603 or SummerMusicatGrace@gmail.com.
The concert begins at 7pm. A $20 donation is suggested.
There are no advance tickets, though reservations can be made with an e-mail at mark.sustic@gmail.com.
Everyone is expected to arrive vaccinated, boosted and documented. Mask are recommended outdoors and expected inside the church.
