ST. ALBANS – Theresa S. Towle, age 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at the Holiday House in St Albans. She was born Oct. 12, 1927, in Fairfield, Vt. to Ferdinand and Mary Louise (Larose) Smith.

Raised in Berkshire/Richford, Theresa married Wellington (Sonny) Towle on October 28, 1950. They lived in St Albans where they raised their four children.

Theresa was an avid Bowler, bingo player and loved to play cards with family and friends. She worked for many years as a cook at a local restaurant and the St Mary’s convent and rectory.

Her survivors include her husband Sonny of 68 years; her children, Robert Towle of St Albans, Jane Towle and Jean Schafer of Vienna, Va., Betty and Scott Popple of St Albans and their children Serge (Jason), and Samantha and Laura and Donald Gilbert of Swanton and their children Nicholas (Karissa) Bouchard, Makayla and Kyle Gilbert.

She is also survived by her sisters, Simone Frechette, Annette Montagne, Maria and Donald Ploof, sisters-in-law, Kathy and Shirley Smith, Linda and Merle Van Gieson, brother- in-law, Carmen Mayhew and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Raymond, Gerard, Armand and Lawrence Smith, sisters, Jane Mayhew, Rose West, Sister Cecile Smith, brothers-in-law, Lynwood West, Frank Montagne, Rowland Towle, Luscious Wright, Johnny Bergeron and George Lafountain, sisters-in-law, Janice Lafountain, Myrtle Bergeron, Leona Towle, Clara Demers and son-in-law, Laurent Bouchard.

The family would like to thank the staff of Franklin County Home Health, Franklin County Rehab and Holiday House for her care over the past several weeks.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, from 4:00 – 7 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St Albans.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 45 Fairfield Street, St Albans, with the Reverend Maurice J. Roy as celebrant. A reception will follow at St Mary’s Parish Center.

Interment will be in the spring at the convenience of the family.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St Albans, VT 05478.