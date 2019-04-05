ENOSBURG FALLS – Theda M. Larose, age 92, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at her home in Enosburg Falls, surrounded by family.

She was born on her family farm on Egypt Road in Bakersfield on March 10, 1927 the daughter of the late Rolice and Flossie (Wells) Britch.

Theda worked hard all her life on the family farm, for many years at General Electric, and many other places where she had many friends. No job was too much for her. She had a home bakery and catered for many. Theda and her husband owned the Village Delight in Enosburg. For many years and she was well known for her delicious cooking. She fed many, whether they could pay or not. On September 27, 2000, Theda and her husband Raymond were presented with a plaque from the Village of Enosburg honoring them for their volunteer work on the Bridge of Flowers and Light. Theda’s uncanny sense of humor earned her the nickname of “Spitfire.”

She is survived by her husband Raymond Larose of Enosburg Falls, whom she married in 2001; daughter, Sherry McAllister and her husband Gene of Grand Isle; sons, Gary Scott and his wife Sue of St. Albans, Zane Scott and his wife Donna of Essex and Darcy Scott and his wife Sandy of Swanton; step-daughters, Diane Benware, Patty Redmond and her husband Tim, and Lise Larose and her husband Bob Day; step-sons, John Larose and his fiancé Elaine Riley, and Pierre Larose and his wife Lexi; nine grandchildren; several great grandchildren; many step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren; a special niece, Susan Fletcher and her husband Alan; and special nephew, Clifton and Emily Britch. Besides her parents, Theda was predeceased by her children, Sandra and Randell Scott; first husband, Robert Scott; brothers, Clifton and Everett Britch; and sisters, Marshilene (Britch) Cummings and Thelma (Britch) Aldrich.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 222 Missisquoi St., Enosburg Falls. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Theda’s memory may be made to Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478 or the Enosburg American Legion Post #42, P.O. Box 572, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450.

