ST. ALBANS TOWN — Only in St. Albans would a giant snowman, two funeral homes and a state senator find themselves on the same list. This year, all four qualified as wonders of St. Albans, according to the sixth grade class of the St. Albans Town Educational Center (SATEC).

For the past four months, students have been scouring both the city and town for history on some of the biggest moments, events, and landmarks in St. Albans history. It was all part of a semester-long project masterminded by The Champ Community Learning teacher Laurie Ely.

Students started off the semester reading The Seven Wonders of Sassafras Springs by Betty G. Birney. The book tells the story of a boy who set out to find the seven wonders of his own small community. After reading the story, Ely then challenged her own students to do the same.

According to Ely, this project combines both literature and history to teach students not only the value of the past, but also the importance of community.

“For the last eight weeks they have been investigating and going around the town and the city trying to find out what they think is wonderful about St. Albans,” Ely explained. “Each child then wrote their own back story explaining why they believe it’s a wonder.”

